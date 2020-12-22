Duterte urges people to skip big gatherings on Christmas holiday

In his weekly address to the nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appealed to the Filipinos to skip attending big parties and gatherings this coming Christmas holiday to flatten the curve of the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases.

“All of the Christmas of your lifetime, ngayon lang naman ito isang beses ang hinihingi ng gobyerno para sa iyo,hindi para sa gobyerno,” Duterte said, adding the government is just adhering the general population to remain healthy. Mass gatherings such as Christmas parties, carollings and reunions are strictly prohibited. And Ano advised the people to celebrate the Christmas holiday with their immediate family.

In the briefing, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano instructed to carry out a strict implementation of the minimum health standard and quarantine protocols. The PNP-Joint Task Force Shield will assist in the implementation.

Meanwhile, added implementation of fines is being planned by the NCR officials for violation of not wearing a face mask and face shield.