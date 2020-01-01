Duterte seeks Asean regional cooperation in fight against COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte has called for greater cooperation among the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

During the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit with dialogue partners China, Japan and South Korea on Tuesday, Duterte has called for fair and easy access to vaccines and treatments for all countries in the event the cure for the dreaded disease is finally found. The President also proposed the setting up of a regional reserve for medical supplies as well as rice supply amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has likewise proposed the crafting of post-pandemic recovery plan, that involves jumpstarting economic growth and helping marginalized sectors. He also thanked ASEAN’s dialogue partners for their timely and generous assistance in the time of great need.