Duterte offers a reward to tipsters for corrupt LGU officials

President Rodrigo offered Ph30,000 recently to any tipster who will report on the irregularity of the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) being conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development with the help of the Local Government Unit (LGU).

“This amount of money will be given to those who will report on some LGU officials who are corrupt, and who are violating the rules on giving the “ayuda” to those who are in need, and I will see to it that those corrupt officials will be prosecuted,” Duterte said upon learning that some barangay officials made changes on the distribution of SAP. One case is when the barangay official divided the amount given to one resident and asked to return the half of the “ayuda” received.

Secretary Harry Roque, in his briefing, assured that those whistleblowers will be protected by the Malacanang.

The Philippine government has initially given emergency subsidies amounting to Ph 5-8k to more than 18 million lower-income families. And Malacanang has given the May 7 deadline for the distribution.

“With this problem we have encountered, some new initiatives are planned in the next distribution of the emergency subsidy,” Roque said.

Meanwhile, DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano has assigned the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations on the anomalies on the Ph2.6 billion in cash being distributed.

Those who will violate the provision of the Republic Act 11469 will fully be prosecuted.