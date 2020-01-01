Duterte labels Robredo a ‘colossal blunder’ over her ICAD report

President Rodrigo Duterte called Vice President Leni Robredo’s election a “colossal blunder.”

A visibly irked Duterte issued the remarks in response to Robredo’s evaluation of the drug war, calling the program a failure after authorities were only able to seize 1% of the total supply of illegal drugs in the country. The Vice President also suggested that the Dangerous Drugs Board chair the ICAD, instead of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. The report was released after her stint as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

Meanwhile, Senator Leila de Lima fired back at the Duterte administration for belittling the report. For her part, House Deputy Minority Leader Jose Christopher “Kit” Belmonte urged the Duterte administration to consider concrete solutions the Vice President offered in her 41-page report.