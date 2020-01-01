DOT-TWG, motorcycle taxis agree to increase bikers’ cap

Rep. Edgar Sarmiento of Samar, chair of the House transportation committee, announced that the Department of Transportation’s technical working group (TWG) and motorcycle hailing apps have come to an agreement to increase the cap of riders from 30,000 to 63,000.

The three motorcycle hailing apps Angkas, JoyRide and Move It also agreed to expand the pilot testing area to Cagayan de Oro. There will be no apprehension of motorcycle taxis as the test run will continue until March 20. The new limit will be 45,000 for Metro Manila (15,000 per app), 9,000 in Cebu (3,000 per app) and 9,000 in Cagayan de Oro (3,000 per app).