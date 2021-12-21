Dongyan Tour Israel

After judging at the recently concluded 70th Ms Universe Pageant, it looks like Marian Rivera is touring Israel together with husband Dingdong Dantes.
In her recent Instagram post, Marian shared a photo of her and Dingdong and snapshots of the Holy Land in Jerusalem with the caption: “Holy Land,” Marian wrote with the hashtags #SalamatAma and #MarianXMissU. “Another place I’ve been wanting to go to and being with Mi Amor made it even more special.”
Dingdong also recently posted on social media a teaser photo of Marian interviewing Ms Philippines Bea Gomez, something that a lot of their fans are already looking forward to.