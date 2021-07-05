Donaire cancels fight against Casimero, due to unacceptable behavior



Nonito Donaire recapitulated in his long post on social media, the late action taken by the Casimero camp to enroll with VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association), not to mention the disrespect shown by his opponent to his wife, were the reasons behind his decision to back out on their upcoming bout on August 14, Saturday.

The champion formally pulled the plug of his unification fight by his fellow Filipino opponent Johnriel Casimero for the blatant display of misbehavior with his wife and manager Rachel in a heated exchange on IG Live with Casimero pal and aide Mark Yao. He firmly stands against the abuse of women and children physically, mentally, and emotionally or in any form of mistreatment.

Donaire said, “In order to change the boxing culture, promoters and networks should diverge from disrespectful behavior and discourage it”. He added that, as much as he wanted to knock him out of the ring. His way of getting back to Casimero is by not facing him, denying the native of Ormoc his significant moment in boxing – and the biggest paycheck in his career.