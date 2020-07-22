DOH strengthens One Network Policy among hospitals amid rising COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila

The Department of Health has strongly endorsed the “One Network Policy” among the hospitals in the Metro Manila to increase the bed capacity from the current 30-50%-70% to accommodate the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases in NCR particularly Metro Manila.

The rising COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, Navotas,San Juan, Manila and other areas has become the concerns of the officials of the Department of Health knowing that most of the Metro Manila hospitals have stopped accepting COVID-19 patients.

According to Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire, DOH spokesperson, the mandate of the “One Network Policy” is to inform other hospitals where the patients can be brought. And the request to increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients will ease down the problems of patients who are admitted but due to the only 30% bed capacity, the many public and private hospitals stopped accepting the new patients.

There are fifteen public and private hospitals that have to increase the capacity and DOH is offering incentives to be a part of the “One Network Policy.”

Currently, the Dr. Fabella Memorial Hospital, Lung and Heart Centers have already in full capacity for COVID-19 cases.

DOH is also planning to build some temporary shelters for new patients and some hotels to be used as quarantine places for the mild and asymptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila may revert back to MECQ if COVID-19 cases will reach the 85K by July 31, according to GMA report. The record shows that Metro Manila has 24,244 cases and 967 deaths as of July 21. To date, the Philippines has reported 70,764 COVID -19 cases, too close to what UP officials have predicted that 85K will reach on July 31, the report added.