DOH on alert for family of Chinese man with novel virus

Secretary Francisco Duque III of the Department of Health (DOH) said the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) has no record of the arrival in Manila of the four family members of a Chinese man who tested positive for novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV in Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong authorities, the family of the patient flew to Manila via Cebu Pacific 5J111, which landed at 1:20 p.m. on January 21. The Philippines and other health authorities abroad have stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. In China, nine people reportedly died while 440 people were affected. Similar cases were likewise reported in the United States, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.