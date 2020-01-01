DOH denies forbidding Angel Locsin from donating misting tents

The Department of Health (DOH) is not barring Angel Locsin from donating misting tents as reported in some media outlets.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) is still using the misting tents donated by the actress. The misting tents for the public were removed, but the tents for the health care workers are still there. Health workers wearing personal protective equipment are allowed to pass through misting tents. However DOH does not recommend misting or spraying the general public for disinfection. Vergeire thanked Locsin and emphasized that the actress has been following the DOH protocol when it comes to donations.