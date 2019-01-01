DILG lauds Marikina City for being free of obstruction

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said Tuesday that Sec. Eduardo Año has praised Marikina for being a city that is already free of obstruction.

According to Teodoro, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief told him during a closed-door meeting on Monday that Marikina is already clean. Año gave the Metro Manila mayors 60 days to clear their respective cities of obstructions, and to ensure that their streets are safe and clean for the public. The 60-day deadline was in accordance with the instruction of President Duterte during his Fourth State of the Nation Address. Teodoro said he has instructed the department heads of the city government to work tirelessly to ensure that Marikina will always be clean, safe and walkable for the public.