DFA records 31.6% spike on COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday recorded a 31.6 percent increase in the number of overseas Filipinos with confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases compared to last week’s figures.

As of April 14, 2020 the DFA reported that there are 704 affected Filipinos abroad including 44 new cases, 22 new recoveries and four reported deaths in the Americas and Europe. A total of 400 Filipinos with confirmed COVID-19 cases are undergoing treatment, 216 have either recovered or discharged from the hospital, while 88 have died.

The DFA assured it will continue to partner with health authorities and agencies in ensuring proper implementation of preventive measures and restrictions in its commitment to attend to the needs of Filipinos abroad through the country’s various embassies and consulates worldwide.