Devotees Barred from Climbing Carriage in Return of Black Nazarene Procession

Photo credit: Bullit Marquez / AP

In Manila, the upcoming procession of the Black Nazarene on January 9 will mark its return after a three-year hiatus, but with strict measures in place. Devotees will be prohibited from climbing onto the carriage carrying the life-size religious icon, as announced by Fr. Jesus Madrid Jr., a recently ordained deacon of Quiapo Church. While devotees can hand over handkerchiefs for the caretakers to wipe on the image and touch the pulling rope in turns, climbing is strictly forbidden. Fr. Madrid urged caution, especially for elderly and physically weak devotees, suggesting they stay on the sidewalk to avoid injuries during the procession. Security concerns prompted restrictions on backpacks and only allowed transparent water bottles. The Philippine National Police plans to deploy 15,200 personnel for crowd control during the Traslacion, expecting around 2.5 million participants. Despite no reported major security threats, authorities are preparing for potential worst-case scenarios, including a no-fly zone and the consideration of signal jammers. The Philippine Coast Guard will also deploy K-9 units for security measures.