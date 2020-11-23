Derek Ramsay confirms split with Andrea Torres, says no 3rd party involved

Actor Derek Ramsay on Thursday finally broke his silence and confirmed his breakup with his co-star and girlfriend of one year, Andrea Torres, after netizens noticed that Andrea unfollowed him and deleted their photos together on her Instagram account.

Ramsay has replied to a few comments on Instagram account, one of which is to a user blaming Torres for the break up. The user noted that Ramsay’s previous relationships had mostly been long-term, citing his last one with model Joanne Villablanca which laster for 6 years.

Ramsay answered: “Please don’t point the finger at anyone. There is nothing wrong with Andrea. She is a great woman.”

“There is no third party!” the actor emphasized.

It will be recalled recently on September 2020, the former couple appeared to be in good terms, and in fact agreed in an interview that they were “ready” to get married. They also have a shared YouTube channel, dubbed “Andrek,” whose most recent episode was released in October.

“The breakup has happened so fast,” Ramsay said on Thursday. “Maybe two people are just not meant to be. Please respect us nalang. We shared our love to all of you. Sana naman we can keep this to ourselves.”

Referring to Torres, he added, “Mahal ko si Ada kaya ‘di ako magsasalita, pero if I hear lies about her I will defend her.”

As of writing, Torres has yet to issue a statement about the breakup.