Dare To Dream

The semi-annual Parade of Homes has always been a great way to dream a little. In some cases, dream a lot especially when you walk into the most expensive showhome in the Spring 2020 Parade of Homes. The custom estate showhome by Artista Homes boasts over 4,000sqft of beautiful open living spaces, graced with wall-to-wall windows. This home of homes is an absolute dream in so many ways. The kitchen is a foodie’s dream for hosting get togethers with extended family and friends and a great space to shoot food cooking videos. Walking into the master suite and spa, you wouldn’t have a reason to leave. Located in the heart of Tuxedo, this beautiful home has a price tag of $1,829,900.

It’s also an annual tradition to buy a ticket to the St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery. Among the homes in the 2020 Spring Parade of Homes are the beautiful homes in this year’s lottery.

We checked out two of the homes, one by Gino’s Homes in Bridgwater Trail and Irwin Homes in one of Winnipeg’s newest developments – The Trails of West St. Paul.

Bridgwater Trails at 651 Bridge Lake Drive in Bridgwater Trails is a beautiful lakefront home, 3-bedroom 3-bath 2,275 sqft. Valued at $875,000. Built by Gino’s Homes.

The Trails of West St. Paul at 8 Sage Bush Lane, 2,289 sqft 2-storey, 4 bedrrom, 3 bath home valued at $605,000 and built by Irwin Homes.

The 2020 Spring Parade of Homes started on Saturday, February 29 and ends on Sunday, March 22 and featured 121 unique display homes in 31 neighbourhoods across Manitoba.

Keep dreaming that one day, your dream home-kitchen-bedroom-residence will come true. Until then, enjoy the showcase of beautiful homes and neighbourhoods in Manitoba.