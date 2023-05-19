COVID-19 Hospital Admissions on the Rise

Kevin Tristan Espiritu/ AFP

COVID-19 hospital admissions are on the rise across the Philippines, according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. The president of PHAPi, Dr. Jose Rene de Grano, reported that COVID-19 admissions in private hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of the country have increased by more than 20 percent in recent days. The uptick has also been observed in regions such as Calabarzon, Aklan, and Davao. Dr. de Grano noted that many of the admissions are coincidental, as patients sought consultation for other medical reasons but tested positive for the virus during screening. He emphasized that most cases are mild, advising patients to isolate at home, while those with comorbidities and severe symptoms should be closely monitored in hospitals. Despite the rising admissions, Dr. de Grano assured the public that hospitals are prepared to handle the situation and encouraged people to wear masks and get vaccinated to protect themselves.