Connect 150

After a long wait, the popular Explore 150 app returns! Explore 150 is a free app, available for download for Apple and Android.
Just in time for the August long weekend, Manitobans can explore, check-in, and win!

Each check in earns entries for a chance to win one of several Manitoba-inspired monthly prizes or one of two grand prizes valued at $10,000+, including:
Barkman Outdoor Kitchen $10,000 DIY Package and Trip for four to Churchill courtesy of Lazy Bear Expeditions and Calm Air.
Your adventure begins today!

