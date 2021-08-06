Connect 150



After a long wait, the popular Explore 150 app returns! Explore 150 is a free app, available for download for Apple and Android.

Just in time for the August long weekend, Manitobans can explore, check-in, and win!

Each check in earns entries for a chance to win one of several Manitoba-inspired monthly prizes or one of two grand prizes valued at $10,000+, including:

Barkman Outdoor Kitchen $10,000 DIY Package and Trip for four to Churchill courtesy of Lazy Bear Expeditions and Calm Air.

Your adventure begins today!