Confusion ensues after Malacanang clarifies Health Secretary Duque declared 2nd wave of coronavirus outbreak

“We are still in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in the Palace televised briefing to clarify the statement declaration of DOH Secretary Francisco Roque lll that the Philippines is now facing the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Roque continued to clarify Duque’s statement that he made an analogy that probably Duque was not able to interpret the data of the pandemic situation. He cited that even lawyers have a different interpretation of the law, same as in medicine, one can commit a wrong interpretation.

Even during the Senate hearing on the update of the pandemics, Duque gave his interpretation of the data from some medical experts on epidemiology and this led to some opposition aired by some senators and other government officials. Even President Duterte discourage mentioning the second wave.

Duque’s declaration was based on some data that the first wave of infection occurred in late January when the first three confirmed cases involving Chinese tourists from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak started. Based on the data that more than 10,000 cases peaked at the end of March that DOH reported 583 new COVID-19 infections in March, citing that it is the highest new cases in a day.

Roque then apologized to the public for the confusion created by DOH Secretary Duque.