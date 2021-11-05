Community leaders present at the WPG Free Press luncheon



Residents and leaders in the community were invited by Winnipeg Free Press in the Feeding the Conversation luncheon held on Oct 21st. According to Shelley Cook, the Winnipeg Free Press Manager of Reader Bridge and also a columnist, their hope is to open up conversations with the Filipino community as a way of building relationships and listening and learning from one another.

Besides Shelley, also present were Winnipeg Free Press journalists and staffs Melissa Martin, Julia-Simone Rutgers, Nadya Pankiw, Martin Cash, and Erin Lebar. From the Filipino community, the attendees were Elizabeth Cron of the Winnipeg Chamber, April Carandang who is a Winnipeg photographer and travel/storyteller, Glorfe Dela Cruz of Manitoba Filipino Business Council, Susan Goritz-Tetrault of Pattison Media, Allan Pineda of Kultivation Festival, Leila Castro of 204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. and 204 Filipino Forum and Marketplace, Rodel Olesco of 204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. and ALIW – Acoustic Live in Winnipeg, and Katrina Daaca of Manitoba Filipino Business Council.

Article and photo by Leila Castro