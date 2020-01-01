Classes may resume this week in Batangas

Classes for college and universities in Batangas may resume this week despite the threat of hazardous eruption of the Taal Volcano which is still under Alert Level 4.

This was according to Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas who also clarified that only those schools located outside the 14-kilometer danger zone would open. The provincial government is also considering the resumption of classes on Monday for the senior high school down to the pre-school. The opening of classes however depends on the clearance from the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and on the availability of schools.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd), more than 140 schools are currently being used as evacuation centers while more than 70,000 elementary and high school students are currently displaced. The DepEd also requires teachers of the displaced students to either serve as an augmentation to the schools where displaced students would be accommodated, or resume classes at the temporary learning spaces.