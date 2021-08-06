Class of 2021 Congratulations Graduates!

JOHN BRILLER ESPINOSA
University of Manitoba
Dental Hygiene
Parents: Miguela Girlie and Edwin Espinosa

DEANNA ROSE ESPINOSA
University of Manitoba
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Parents: Miguela Girlie and Edwin Espinosa

KRISTINA CHERIS REYES
Bachelor of Science – Kinesiology
U of Winnipeg
Parents Chris and Che Reyes

DANIEL JOAQUIN ASERON CASTRO
Maples Collegiate
Grade 12
Parents: Leila and Rene Castro

JULLIENNE DENNISE ODULIO
2021 DMCI Grade 12 graduate and recipients of Best in Arts and Alumnae Merit Scholarship Awards
Parents: Ulysses and Violeta Odulio

