City of Vaughan Council approves Cultural and Economic Mission to Baguio City in 2023



Photo below: (L-R) Consul Orontes V. Castro and City of Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca are joined from left to right by Consul Rodney Jonas L. Sumague, CHED Director Cherrie Melanie Ancheta-Diego, FCAV President Linda Insigne, Canada’s Member of Parliament Francesco Sorbara, Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Laura Smith, City of Vaughan Deputy Mayor Linda Jackson and Regional Councillor Gino Rosati during the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Twinning Agreement between the City of Vaughan and the City of Baguio at Hazelton Manor, Vaughan, on 19 November 2022.

Toronto, 12 December 2022 – The Philippine Consulate General in Toronto would like to inform that the Council of the City of Vaughan, Canada approved the Resolution proposed by Regional Councillor Gino Rosati for a Cultural and Economic Mission to the City of Baguio in 2023 on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Twinning Agreement between the City of Vaughan and the City of Baguio. The objective of the Mission is to explore further partnership opportunities between the two cities.



City of Vaughan Mayor Honourable Steven Del Duca (center) presided the session of the City Council that approved on 12 December 2022 the Resolution proposed by Regional Councillor Gino Rosati for a Cultural and Economic Mission to the City of Baguio in 2023.



(R-L) Consul Orontes V. Castro attended the session of the City Council of Vaughan that approved on 12 December 2022 the Resolution for a Cultural and Economic Mission to the City of Baguio with Ms. Linda Insigne (President of the Filipino Canadian Association of Vaughan (FCAV), Ms. Lurvie Deblois (FCAV Adviser), and Mr. Sonny Martinez (back row), President of the Association of Filipino Canadian Accountants (AFCA).