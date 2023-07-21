City Hall Flag Raising

To celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence, a flag-raising ceremony was held at Winnipeg City Hall under the auspices of the officers and members of the Knights of Rizal, Winnipeg Chapter. Led by Sir Knight Mohamed Ali, Chapter Commander, LM, assisted by Sir Tom Colina, Aadvisor Western Canada; and other members, assisted by his Worship Mayor Scott Gillingham; and the sponsoring associations led by Lady Julie Holland Javier, President of MaCCFA; Letty Antonio, President of OFSAM.

Sir Gem Anis emceed the program while Ronald Mervin Sison performed the Philippines National Anthem. Letty Antonio, President of OFSAM, introduced Mayor Scott Gillingham while Lady Claire Ortega Nazario led the prayer.

Sir Mohammed Ali and Sir Tom Colina as well as His Worship Scott Gillingham addressed the ceremony with a touch of historical journeys for the Philippines and for the more than 100,000 Filipinos who call Manitoba as their home.

Hon. Jon Reyes, MLA Waverly West, Minister of Labour and Immigration, cited the contributions of Filipinos, as economic engines in Manitoba, and in Winnipeg.

Other guests include some officers and members of many Filipino organizations in Manitoba and Winnipeg. A simple brunch was served at the City Hall Mayor’s office, courtesy of MaCCFA, by Lady Claire Ortega Nazario.

The current officers of Winnipeg Chapters include Sir Mohamad Ali, Area Commander; Sir Eli Mones, Deputy Chapter Commander; Sir Nap Ebora, Chancellor; Sir Kenneth Green, Pursuivant; Sir Art Domingo, Exchequer; Sir Jaime de la Cruz, Archivist, Sir Rand Viray, Auditor; Sir Rene Carino, Deputa Exchequer; Sir Ray Sator, Chair, Membership.

The upcoming fundraising event will be held on August 27th, Pancake Breakfast at Kildonan Park, 7 am to 12 noon.