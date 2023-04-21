Christian communities in Winnipeg commemorate Lenten Season

Public Way of the Cross

The Christian community in Winnipeg has been actively participating in various Lenten activities, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. From the Public Way of the Cross to the Washing of the Feet, the community has come together to commemorate the season of Lent in a meaningful way. The Easter Vigil and Easter Salubong are also significant events that are eagerly awaited by the faithful. After years of pandemic-induced disruptions, the community is happy that these traditions are making a comeback. These events are not only an expression of faith but also a celebration of community and togetherness, which are more important than ever in these trying times.

Photo credit: Noni Manalili