Child car seat law’s full enforcement deferred



While the Child Car Seat Law was already implemented last February 02, full and strict enforcement would not begin until several months later.

According to Roberta Valera, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Deputy Director for law enforcement, they will “not begin apprehending and ticketing violators until three to six months from now.” He further stated that enforcement not only consists of apprehension, it also covers dissemination of information and warnings.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade echoed that they have also considered the current pandemic situation; hence, there will be no apprehensions made for the time being.

Under the Republic Act 11229 signed into law last 2019, the mandatory usage of car seats applies to children 12 years old of age and below, with a height of 4’11 and below. This follows that the car seats are expected to be suitable for the child’s age and height and be mounted in the rear seat of a vehicle.

Moreover, car seats are expected to meet the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) standards as specified in its Administrative Order No. 20-03. Following the standards set by United Nations Regulations 44 and 149, DTI is set to roll out a brand list of car seats which meet their requirements and have been granted an Import Clearance Certificate or bear the Philippine Standards Mark.

For those who already have car seats, they have the option to have their units inspected by the LTO. Should it pass the standards set, LTO will be providing them a certificate to show that it is allowable for use.

Photo courtesy of Niño Jesus Orbeta