Celebrities appeal for animal rescue amid Taal eruption

As many of the pets and animals were left behind during the evacuation, celebrities have also taken action to save them despite warnings of a looming explosive eruption from Taal Volcano.

While doing her job as a “Rated K” host by covering the calamity, Korina Sanchez has been lending a hand in animal rescue operations since Taal’s phreatic eruption on Jan. 12. She shared that more and more animals are being rescued from danger zones and taken to shelters run by animal welfare advocates. Sanchez said those who want to help can contact her through adoptapetfromk@gmail.com.

Actress Carla Abellana also shared that 48 horses are now safe and being taken care of in a temporary shelter in Lipa, Batangas, among other rescued animals. Abellana is currently working with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in the rescue operations.