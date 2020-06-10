Cebu City returns to ECQ until June 30

The exponential increase of COVID-19 surpassed Quezon City in number of cases

Cebu City returns to ECQ or enhanced community quarantine after the surging rise of COVID -19 cases, numbering to 2,860 as of June 15, surpassing the record of Quezon City with 2,736 cases. And Secretary Harry Roque did not qualify Cebu as the epicentre of the pandemic in the Philippines.

Mayor Edgar Labella welcomed the return to a much stricter policy while many Cebu City businessmen were adamant to comply with the return to ECQ.

” Akala ko pa naman, kikita na ako sa aking negosyo,iyon pala ay hindi matutuloy ang pagbubukas ng aking negosyo,” said one of the businessmen who was caught by the unexpected announcement.

“Hindi ito pagpaparusa sa mga taga-Cebu City, ito ay para mabigyan ng pagkakataon na makapag-contact tracing, makapag-testing tayo at mailagay natin sa quarantine ang lahat ng tao.”

(This is not a punishment to Cebu City residents, it is to give them a chance to conduct contact tracing, to undergo test and put everyone in quarantine),” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a television interview.

Meanwhile, Talisay City is placed under MECQ or modified enhanced community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte also announced through the recommendation of Inter-agency Task Force or IATF that Metro Manila still remains under GCQ or general community quarantine. Other parts of the country have also some changes in the protocol to control the spread of COVID-19. Other regions were turned to MECQ and others to GCQ.

Ano has announced that some barangays might be locked down in Metro Manila due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

All the changes are effective immediately and will last until June 30, 2020.

(Reports from PNA and GMA 7)