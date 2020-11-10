Catanduanes province declares “state of calamity”

Considered as the strongest typhoon in the world, typhoon Rolly left more than P11 billion pesos destruction in infrastructure and agriculture, leading to the declaration of some provinces in the state of Calamity.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua has asked for more help after his provinces was devastated last Sunday. With more than 65% of the houses that were totally damaged ; added to this problem is the latest finding that there were more than 80,000 sacks of rice were destroyed when the roofs of the National Food Authority warehouse were blown by wind, letting the rain soaked the rice intended for emergency.

More than 61,912 families were in the evacuation centers, with the total capacity of 228,559 people.

Communication with the outside world is impossible due to the more than 90% of the electric post had been toppled down. Governor Cua immediately asked for help to restore the communication system and the electricity in some of the major towns and cities.

Meanwhile,Office of Civil Defense (OCD) spokesman, Mark Timbal, said that the Bicol region revised the number of its casualties from 20 to 17 as local authorities are still checking on the circumstances of the death of the three fatalities earlier reported to have died due to the weather disturbance.

In the data of the Philippine National Police, however, the fatalities already reached 28, 23 of them are from Bicol, four in CALABARZON and one in MIMAROPA. Six other people are still in the missing list, four of them are in Bicol. (Parts of the report from Manila Bulletin)