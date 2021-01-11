Cancellation of Sinulog 2021 Physical Activities Confirmed



Photo courtesy of Erwin T. Lim | Cebu City

Cebu City – Philippines – As of January 07, 2021, The Sinulog Foundation, Inc. and steering committee spearheaded by Vice Mayor Mike Rama has confirmed that all physical activities related to Sinulog 2021 have been cancelled.

Rama stated that they have taken into consideration the call of both medical groups and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to drop all plans, particularly the grand showdown set to happen at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The current direction is to go fully virtual for the showdown wherein contingents will pre-record their performances; thereby enabling the dancers to stay in a safe environment within their respective localities.

Rama said that they will be meeting the choreographers to discuss this development. With the said arrangement, performances should be filmed before January 17 and will be streamed online.