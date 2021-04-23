Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) presents The Magic Flute, COVID Edition

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Local, Local News


The 81st season from Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) will wrap up with a digital performance set to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s famous 1791 opera-turned-ballet, The Magic Flute, April 30 – May 2, 2021 and available on demand May 3 – 16, 2021.

Prepare to enjoy one of Mark Godden’s most visually thrilling ballets, revamped and reimagined for the screen, without having to leave your home. To get tickets to The Magic Flute, visit https://www.rwb.org/whats-on/show/the-magic-flute/ and select your preferred showtime.

Related »

Vaccine Super Site coming to North Winnipeg

Vaccine Super Site coming to North Winnipeg

Keeping Sport Safe – National Speaker Series Organized By Winnipeg Sport Organizations To Keep Sport Safe

Keeping Sport Safe – National Speaker Series Organized By Winnipeg Sport Organizations To Keep Sport Safe

Manitoba investing $2.5M in trails and outdoor recreation to promote health and well-being during the pandemic

Manitoba investing $2.5M in trails and outdoor recreation to promote health and well-being during the pandemic

Manitobans 40+ now eligible for AstraZeneca CovidShield Vaccine

Manitobans 40+ now eligible for AstraZeneca CovidShield Vaccine