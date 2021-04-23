Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) presents The Magic Flute, COVID Edition



The 81st season from Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) will wrap up with a digital performance set to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s famous 1791 opera-turned-ballet, The Magic Flute, April 30 – May 2, 2021 and available on demand May 3 – 16, 2021.

Prepare to enjoy one of Mark Godden’s most visually thrilling ballets, revamped and reimagined for the screen, without having to leave your home. To get tickets to The Magic Flute, visit https://www.rwb.org/whats-on/show/the-magic-flute/ and select your preferred showtime.