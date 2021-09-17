Canada Votes: September 20, 2021

Roselyn Advincula, Pearla Javate, Jessica Praznik and Gloria Agravante

Along with several immigration settlement agencies in Winnipeg, Roselyn Advincula was a Filipino representative behind the Got Citizenship? Go Vote Filipino (Tagalog) video urging new Canadian citizens to vote in the upcoming federal election.

Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba (IRCOM), Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations (MANSO) and the Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba – Stronger Together came together to present the Got Citizenship? Go Vote campaign.

The campaign includes awareness and voting information videos in several ethnic languages – Mandarin, Tigrinya, Amharic, Dinka, Akan, Dari (Farsi), Somali, Kurmanji (Kurdish), Karen, Punjabi and Arabic. All videos can be viewed on the Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba Facebook Page.