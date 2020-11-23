Cagayan Valley STILL Needs Help

We need your help.

As you may know, Typhoon Vamco (Typhoon Ulysses), a powerful and deadly Category 4-equivalent typhoon, struck the Philippines and caused the worst flooding in Cagayan Valley, Isabella, Metro Manila and other nearby areas.

Cagayan province was severely hit by the typhoon, with 26 municipalities, 489 barangays, 107,254 families and 352,266 individuals underwater for days and in desperate need of food, water, medicine and clothing.

Reports say 13 people died in Cagayan province, including local rescue volunteers Neri Abalos and Randy Valdes who died while saving a mother and son.

Our group, Sierra Madre (Filipino Women for Environment and Climate Justice) started a GoFundMe campaign to help our kababayans in Cagayan Valley.

We partnered with the following local organizations:

• Alyansa ng mga Kabataang Alcaleño (Alcala, Cagayan)

• Team #EveryPisoCounts led by Star Singson (Alcala, Cagayan)

• Cagayan Valley Disaster Respone Center (Cagayan)

• Alliance of Concerned Students (ACS) Alumni (University of the Philippines Baguio)

Part of the proceeds also go to the families of local heroes Neri Abalos and Randy Valdes. Please refer to our posters for more information.

Visit our page at https://gf.me/u/y86vdc or www.sierramadreph.org.

Vamco made its first landfall in the Philippines in the Quezon province as a Category 2-equivalent typhoon. The typhoon brought heavy rains in Central Luzon, and the nearby provinces, including Metro Manila.

Heavy rains caused by the typhoon overflowed rivers, causing severe flooding in Marikina. Dams from all around Luzon neared their spilling points, forcing the dams such as the Magat Dam to release large amounts of water into the Cagayan River. Magat Dam opened all seven of its gates to prevent dam failure, which overflowed the Cagayan River and caused widespread floods in Cagayan and Isabela.

As of November 19, 2020, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in the Philippines reported 73 validated deaths, with another 19 missing, caused by the typhoon.

In the midst of despair, hope continue to shine through. A big thanks to the following Alcala youth and students who work tirelessly and selflessly to serve their community during these difficult time:

Benjamin Sumabat, Star Singson, Karylle Tobias, Colleeen Jae Tobias Hila, Jvy Aquino, Robby Capil, Kathleen Verbo, Janette Ramos, Lhea Villaspin, Kathren Faith Miral, Jessa Mae Ramos, Rain Arellano, Rjhay Berbano, Louie Floria, Ryan Enriquez, Jeffrey Pillos, Aldrin Banera, Kathleen Domingo, Lei Dayag, Ding Badua, Jomar Caleja.

While we emphasize the need to help with disaster and humanitarian response, there is also the more pressing need to organize our ranks in demanding accountability for government’s inaction, incompetence and negligence.

AGYAMAN KADA KAYO AMIN!

Bangon Cagayan! Bangon Pilipinas!

Jomay Amora-Dueck is a Climate Reality Leader based in Winnipeg (Canada). She and her sister Jane Amora Remolacio co-founded Sierra Madre, Filipino Women for Environment and Climate Justice. For donation or media inquiries, contact them at sierramadreph@gmail.com or sierramadreph.org.