Bigmouth Strikes Yet Again!

(Morrissey Set to Release New Album)



Wow, Morrissey is really on a roll! He has just unleashed his last, 13th album last year–I Am Not a Dog on a Chain–and yet he is already announcing that the followup is forthcoming, titled Bonfire of Teenagers, which is slated to come out any time this year.

According to Morrissey, “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life.”



Morrissey is most known by enthusiasts of New Wave / Jangle Pop music as the wordsmith and crooner behind the provocative and compelling songs of The Smiths, which was formed in 1982, with guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke, and drummer Mike Joyce. Immediately after the splitup of the legendary English band in 1987, Morrissey embarked on a successful and prolific solo career, releasing his debut record, Viva Hate, in the year that followed.

From then to now, amidst various musical evolutions, Morrissey proved to be relentless, unbridling one controversial album after another.



The Pope of Mope may be 62 already, but the post-punker in him is as youthful and confrontational as ever. Just how many of the supporters of his music love it!

*Final Note*

So now, smithsonians of the world, prepare to unite and join the coming bonfire.