Bea-Gerald issue resurfaces as Gerald’s mom publicly airs her opinion

The brouhaha between erstwhile couple Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson recently resurfaced this week as his mother, Evangeline Opsima, granted an interview with ABS-CBN.

Opsima shared that she had never approved of Bea as his son’s girlfriend and heavily criticized her. She added that their relationship issues should have been settled privately instead of the public scandal it turned into.

A few days after the interview went public, Bea posted her own thoughts on her Instagram account. She shared a peaceful photo of herself wrapped in a blanket with the caption “Chillin’ while thinking of writing letters to myself just so I’m reminded that I am constantly surrounded by love.” She also used the hashtag #OneDayAtATime which she first used in a previous post which talked about moving on from the relationship.