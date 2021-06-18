AUSTIN RYAN GRANADOS: An inamorato in the pulsating pastry paradise



Definitely, the Winnipeggers are the greatest benefactors when Austin Ryan Granados, a Gold Medalist in Skills Canada National Competition, returned to his beloved city and took over the management of CAKE-OLOGY at 85 Arthur Street, located in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.

And take note that when Austin Ryan won a gold medal at the prestigious Skills Canada National Competition, his journey to the world of pasty had begun, along the way to physically experience the changing landscape in the world of pastry.

After winning the gold medal in 2015, he moved to Toronto to work under Chef Bertie Tanaya at Rosedale Private Golf Club as a pastry cook. And fully inspired by the World Best Pastry Chef in 2017, he moved to New York to work with Dominique Ansel at his bakery in Soho, the home of the worldwide popular “Cronut”, a donut-croissant hybrid.

After a year, Austin went back to Toronto to work at Hotel X in 2018, as Pastry Chef De Partie. Then, to grow more, he ventured out to Hong Kong in 2019, working at One Michelin Star, VEA, named the 12th best restaurant in Asia of 2019 for one year. The culmination of this journey for international pastry knowledge, he moved to Europe in 2020, interning for 3 months at Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark. A Two Michelin Star Restaurant and ranked #1 World’s Best Restaurant in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and in 2014 by the San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best.

“Truly a dream come true for any chef to work with the best chefs at Noma,” Austin said.

And the newest journey of Austin Ryan is his hometown, Winnipeg, when he opened CAKE-OLOGY on May 1st. 2021, with business partners, Bien and Colin.

Privileged we are to have Austin Ryan faithfully deciding to return to his hometown and to share his international talents with the Winnipeggers.

“I’ve travelled the world in search of inspiration through the wonderful world of food. What excites me is not knowing what I already know. Bringing new flavours and ideas to people, as well as being back in Winnipeg is rewarding on its own. This bakery means absolutely everything to me,” he said with a firm hold of his realized dream.

Austin Ryan Granados is a real inamorato, baking comes dearly from his heart.

Austin is the youngest son of Richard and Zeny Granados of Winnipeg, and one of the grandchildren of Tatay Claudio, who, lately, on June 6th, had celebrated his 100th year and of course, Austin baked a special cake to grace the centennial celebration of his grandpa.

A real proud Winnipegger!

NOTE: Inamorato is a person who is passionate in his work, working from the heart in the pulsating world of pastry. And with Austin’s tremendous journey to gain so much on pastry know-how, people who love pastries will start swooning at him, and Austin is so young, passionate, and good looking (Mana sa Mommy at Daddy) What else can we expect from him. He is a star in the pastry universe.