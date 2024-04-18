Atty. Oliver Moeller Addresses Speculations of Courting Kim Chiu

Fans of “It’s Showtime” were taken aback when Atty. Oliver Moeller, known as the “sporty lawyer ng Cebu” and former contestant of “EXpecially for You,” made a surprise appearance on the show. During his visit, Moeller was playfully teased by the hosts, including Vice Ganda, sparking curiosity among viewers.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Moeller expressed gratitude for the attention he’s received since his first guesting on April 6, which garnered online traction, even leading to the reposting of his workout videos. He acknowledged the possibility of venturing into showbiz, citing his interest in expanding his network.

When questioned about his interactions with “Showtime” host Kim Chiu, which stirred speculation online, Moeller remained discreet, stating it wouldn’t be fair to discuss without her consent. While acknowledging Chiu’s appeal and their shared Cebuano background, Moeller declined to confirm or deny rumors of courting her, respecting her privacy.

Photo courtesy: Oliver Moeller Facebook