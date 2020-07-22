Attending face-to-face classes this coming school year is not mandatory – DepEd

The officials of the Department of Education has announced that it is not mandatory for students to attend the new normal , face-to-face classes in the forthcoming school year 2020-2021.

“The parents have their choice to attend either the “face to face classes” or the distant learning being offered by the Department of Education, and if they are still uncomfortable or have a fear of getting COVID-19, the option is open,” said by one of the DepEd officials.

Meanwhile, the City of Marikina started the seminar for blended education program for the 1,000 teachers who will be involved when the 2020-2021 school year opens in August 24.. According to the City of Marikina officials that this seminar is a support to the system which has been developed for many years to serve those who wanted to stay home because of financial problems and also for the lack of rooms in the city schools.

At the same time, and with the “new-normal” in learning, there is a short supply of computer and its peripheral supplies for E-learning platform, this according to the computer retailers in Gilmore Ave, Quezon City.

One of the store clerks pointed out the demand is so high and there is a short supply and they could not get more deliveries from their suppliers.

Computer stores in Gilmore Ave, Quezon City offer much cheaper in price compared with other computer centers in other parts of Metro Manila.