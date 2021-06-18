AstraZeneca shots coming in July for private sector workers

The STAR/Boy Santos

Over a million private sector workers will get AstraZeneca vaccines next month. 1.17 million [AstraZeneca vaccines], will arrive in mid-July and mid-August, said on Saturday June12, 2021 by presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

Shipments for the rest of the order from AstraZeneca will be continuous after the two batches of 1.17 million doses were delivered. 5.5 million of the total shots are allocated for the private sector while 11 million will go to 39 local government units.

The Philippine government ordered 17 million more doses from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Other shipments expected include shots from Sinovac, Pfizer vaccines from the COVAX and an initial tranche of the US’ excess vaccines, of which 7 million will go to countries in Asia including the Philippines.

The country expects to receive around 10 million vaccines this month, Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said. Over 5 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month. 1.08% have been fully vaccinated, from the total of 110 million population.