Art collaboration for Heart Evangelista & Incubus’ Brandon Boyd

Heart Evangelista and Brandon Boyd. (Photo source: Instagram Photo/Brandonboyd)

Currently in the United States for work, Heart Evangelista teased a new collaboration with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd and the Moonlight Arts Collective. Both visual artists Evangelista and Boyd finally met each other in the US months after announcing it. The actress and the musician have collaborated for Moonlight Arts Collective, a virtual art gallery that Boyd founded and launched in June of this year.

Best known for her paintings of women and various patterns. Evangelista has showcased her work in sold-out exhibitions, as well as in collaborations with designer bags, accessory brands, and even on smartphones and power banks. On the other hand, Boyd is also best known for his watercolor and experimental paintings, which were displayed in US galleries.

He had plans for a large-scale exhibit in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The famous vocalist has also written and curated three books of his personal illustrations, photography, lyrics, and other writings, namely, White Fluffy Clouds, From the Murks of the Sultry Abyss, and So the Echo.