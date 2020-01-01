Arjo Atayde wants outdoor wedding with Maine Mendoza - Filipino Journal

Arjo Atayde wants outdoor wedding with Maine Mendoza

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Entertainment, Philippine News
Arjo Atayde wants outdoor wedding with Maine Mendoza

As several showbiz personalities wished Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde well, the actor revealed that his dream wedding if it happens, will be held outdoors surrounded by nature.

Arjo and Maine celebrated their first anniversary last December. The couple shared their Instagram photo taken on a yacht, with the caption “happy first” paired with a heart emoji. The 29-year-old actor will soon venture into film production and is finishing the script which will star Maine. He added that he intends the storyline to be different from what Maine used to do.

Related »

NEW ORLEANS, “The City That Care Forgot”

NEW ORLEANS, “The City That Care Forgot”

Pasasalamat sa Kapalaran

Pasasalamat sa Kapalaran

‘REVOLUTION OF THE HEART AND MIND’ IS WHAT FILIPINOS NEED

‘REVOLUTION OF THE HEART AND MIND’ IS WHAT FILIPINOS NEED

What if China shuts off the PHL’s power supply?

What if China shuts off the PHL’s power supply?