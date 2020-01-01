Arjo Atayde wants outdoor wedding with Maine Mendoza

As several showbiz personalities wished Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde well, the actor revealed that his dream wedding if it happens, will be held outdoors surrounded by nature.

Arjo and Maine celebrated their first anniversary last December. The couple shared their Instagram photo taken on a yacht, with the caption “happy first” paired with a heart emoji. The 29-year-old actor will soon venture into film production and is finishing the script which will star Maine. He added that he intends the storyline to be different from what Maine used to do.