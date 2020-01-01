Are you ready to live in Tondominium?

Are you ready to live in Tondominium?

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the groundbreaking ceremony of the soon-to-rise 15-storey Tondominuim 1 & 2, as part of the City’s vertical housing project.

Mayor Isko Moreno, together with his vice-mayor Honey Lacuna and with some City Hall Officials and some stakeholders attended the formal launching of the housing facilities badly needed by the Tondo residents.

Tondo, one of the districts of the City of Manila, has become the home of the poorest among the poor, and by some informal settlers.

