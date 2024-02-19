Anne Curtis Shines Bright at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Photo source: Instagram @annecustissmith

It’s Showtime’s, Anne Curtis, celebrated her 39th birthday in style at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia. The TV personality turned heads in a custom bejeweled dress designed by Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva, inspired by Swift’s hit song “Bejeweled.” Curtis took to Instagram to showcase her sparkling outfit and the concert’s highlights, expressing her gratitude towards Leyva for the dress, makeup artist Nigel Stanislaus for her shimmering makeup look, and Maison Valentino for her dazzling evening bag. She humorously apologized for her lack of poise due to excitement during the concert. Curtis also shared a glimpse of her sparkling accessories, including a Valentino Garavani Locò shoulder bag adorned with rhinestones and a Swarovski-covered buckle, valued at around USD 5,420, and Maison Alaïa ankle boots. Additionally, she flaunted a Tiffany & Co. Bone Cuff in Silver, highlighting the luxurious details of her birthday ensemble.