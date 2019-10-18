Anglers Compete for Cash at the FAAM Derby

The 2nd annual FAAM Red River Shore Derby took place on September 22nd at Selkirk Park. The weather was fantastic for the 116 competing anglers and over two dozen volunteers. This year’s event aimed to raise funds for the Barangay West End Community Group as well as hand out over $2000 in cash and prizes to the participants.

The entire length of available shoreline at Selkirk Park was utilized by the competitors who collectively scored just over 100 fish during the four-hour event. A variety of species were caught including greenback walleye, sauger, freshwater drum (silver bass), burbot, carp, stonecat, bullhead, sucker, and channel catfish! All of the two-person teams of measuring judges were busy recording scores from the beginning to the end.

A fantastic pancit, lumpia, fried chicken, and pulled beef meal was waiting for everyone in attendance at the awards lunch after the derby. Multiple draw prizes were handed out in addition to the major award categories. Thank you to all of the sponsors of the event including Danny’s Whole Hog BBQ, Dylan Foui Automotive, Kickerfish Media, and The Filipino Journal.

Adult Walleye

1st – Tyler Waite 19.00” $700

2nd – Kevin Loewen 18.25” $350

3rd – Erwin Luna 17.75” $225

Adult Other Species (prize packages)

1st – Kham Manivong 29.00” channel catfish

2nd – Bernard Reyes 22.00” drum

3rd – Zack Hryciw 19.00” sucker

Youth Walleye

1st – Kaiden Villarin 21.50” $150

2nd – Riley Loewen 19.75” $100

3rd – Joshua Loewen 18.25” $50

Youth Other Species (prize package)

1st – Joshua Loewen 16.00” drum