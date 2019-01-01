Angel Locsin explains absence at ABS-CBN ball

Actress Angel Locsin took to her Instagram account to explain her absence at the much-awaited ABS-CBN Ball.

Locsin said she opted not to attend the network’s annual event on purpose and instead donated directly to the ball’s beneficiary, Bantay Bata 163. The actress also appealed her followers to donate to Bantay Bata 163 to help the beneficiaries get the education that everyone deserves. The ABS-CBN Ball is a charity event that brings almost all of the network’s biggest stars to support Bantay Bata 163’s Bantay Edukasyon, which aims to create a safe and nurturing environment for Filipino children.