Angel Locsin announces engagement to Neil Arce

Actress Angel Locsin recently took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend Neil Arce.

The actress also shared a series of their engagement photos, including a photo of her hand showing a big princess cut engagement ring on her finger. Neil is a professional Poker player and part-time movie producer. His family founded the famous Selecta ice cream. He and Angel became a couple in February 2018 after being friends for seven years.