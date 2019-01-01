‘AlDub’ celebrates 4th anniversary

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Entertainment, Philippine News
‘AlDub’ celebrates 4th anniversary

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza will be celebrating the 4th anniversary of their loveteam popularly known as AlDUb.

The two both expressed their gratitude to those who still support their onscreen partnership. It will be remembered that they took the world by storm with their unexpected pairing on the noontime show “Eat Bulaga!” AlDub consistently topped global Twitter trends, even earning a Guinness World Record for the most tweeted hashtag in 24 hours. They also became in-demand product endorsers and likewise appeared in films, notably “My Bebe Love: #KiligPaMore” and their maiden movie “Imagine You and Me.” In 2017, Alden and Maine starred on the romantic comedy series “Destined to Be Yours.” They do not have projects together of late and no follow-up project has been announced as of press time.

Related »

Reclaiming the glory of Manila for the Manileños

Reclaiming the glory of Manila for the Manileños

Mámang Gitarísta

Mámang Gitarísta

Filipino Films at Gimli Film Festival 2019 (July 24–28)

Filipino Films at Gimli Film Festival 2019 (July 24–28)

MFSF and Pinoy Rock ’n’ Roll

MFSF and Pinoy Rock ’n’ Roll