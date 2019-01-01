‘AlDub’ celebrates 4th anniversary

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza will be celebrating the 4th anniversary of their loveteam popularly known as AlDUb.

The two both expressed their gratitude to those who still support their onscreen partnership. It will be remembered that they took the world by storm with their unexpected pairing on the noontime show “Eat Bulaga!” AlDub consistently topped global Twitter trends, even earning a Guinness World Record for the most tweeted hashtag in 24 hours. They also became in-demand product endorsers and likewise appeared in films, notably “My Bebe Love: #KiligPaMore” and their maiden movie “Imagine You and Me.” In 2017, Alden and Maine starred on the romantic comedy series “Destined to Be Yours.” They do not have projects together of late and no follow-up project has been announced as of press time.