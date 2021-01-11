Albums Revisited: The Killers – Hot Fuss (2004)



In July 2004, I was at a record store in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, when a song that boomed on the loudspeakers caught my fancy. I immediately approached a crew member to ask what song and artist that was.

“‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers. They just released their first album,” he replied.

Without hesitating, I bought a CD of the said album.

Formed in 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, The Killers eventually became one of the most successful Alternative Rock acts to have emerged in the 2000s. In its enduring career, the American band has come up with six proper studio albums, from that humble starter to the just unleashed Imploding the Mirage.

Released in 2004, The Killers’ debut offering is Hot Fuss. It is a cohesive powerhouse of a record–combining the guitar angularity and subtle abrasiveness of Post-Punk and Alternative Rock, the melodic keyboard sheen of New Wave, the tubular Rock-rooted basslines, the hard-hitting drumbeats, and the frenetic voice of frontman Brandon Flowers.

Other recommended tracks are “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine,” “Smile like You Mean It,” “All These Things that I’ve Done,” and “Change Your Mind.”