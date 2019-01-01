Albayalde accepts Erwin Tulfo’s apology

Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde has accepted the apology of broadcaster Erwin Tulfo after berating Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) chief said he is accepting Tulfo’s act of contrition on behalf of the PNP. He however said he cannot speak on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, where some generals also expressed displeasure over Tulfo’s scolding of Bautista in his radio show for not taking his call for an interview. Tulfo has initially apologized for his “excessive” rants, and later apologized again in a television interview on Monday.

Bautista is a retired Lieutenant General and Army chief before being appointed as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. He was the overall ground commander during the 2017 Marawi siege.