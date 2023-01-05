A new set of New Year’s resolutions based on your zodiac sign

Consulting zodiac signs excite your mindfulness!

What are your expectations for the New Year? Have you consulted the English, Chinese or Ayurvedic, or American Native zodiac signs? Are these zodiac signs predicting anything about your fortune, your love, your home, your work, and your family?

I enjoy experimenting with the different zodiac signs, but I prefer the Chinese sign more than the English, Ayurvedic, or American Native zodiac signs.

And anyone can look up the predictions for 2023 based on their chosen zodiac sign! Finding out what is in store for you is a great game.

My favorite is the Chinese Zodiac Signs.

There are 12 Chinese zodiac signs- Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each animal has its own characteristics. Knowing what will be your “fortune” this year offers you a sense of looking forward in a lot better way, and because you are anticipating a much better life, it probably makes you feel less lonely, sad or stressed. Added to this is the designation of each year (when you were born) like 2023, the Year of the Rabbit!

If you were born in the Year of the Rabbit (2023, 2011,1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939) you are considered affectionate, kind, gentle, compassionate, and merciful. I was born in the Year of the Horse (1942, ’54, ’60. ’78, ’90, 2002, 2013, then 2026) and according to my sign, I am animated, active, and energetic.

The revelation of compatibility contributes to the excitement. Is she or he right for you as a partner in life? For those who are born in the year of the Rabbit, the best match is Dog; the best group: Pig and Goat; and incompatible: Rooster. And for me, Horse: my best match is Goat; best group, Tiger and Dog; Not good for a partner in life, Rat! My late wife Linda is under the year of the Dog Sign! Lucky Me!

Another exciting game of fun in the Chinese Zodiac sign that there are lucky numbers (good for the lottery), colours, flowers, and directions! For the person who was born in the Year of the Rabbit, your lucky numbers are 3, 4, 6; colours: pink, red, purple, and blue; and the lucky directions (where to go) east, south, and northwest.

Under the year of the Horse, my lucky numbers are 2, 3, 7; lucky colours, yellow and green; lucky flowers, Calla Lily and Jasmine. and to follow the best directions, east, west, and south!

Try to play Chinese Zodiac Signs. It is fun.

Or for a change, the Ayurvedic or Native American version.

Other games of chances to find your fortune? Try Tarot or Tea Reading or just ask a fortune teller.

At this time of the year, after two years of the pandemic, and even today, the fear of COVID-19 is still upon us, not to mention the inflation! To escape from reality seems to be the best excuse to enjoy consulting our zodiac signs!