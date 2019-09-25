7 Athletes dead as dragon boat capsizes off Boracay

Philippine Coast Guard reported that early Wednesday, seven members of the Boracay Dragon Force Team died after their boat capsized off Sitio Lingganay, Brgy Manoc-manoc, Boracay Island, Malay Aklan.

The 21-man team was rowing off to Sitio Lingganay when their boat was hit by forceful waves, sending the entire team to the waters as the boat capsized at around 7:40 a.m. Three of the seven fatalities were female. Seven women and seven men survive the incident.

The Philippine Red Cross provides psychosocial therapy to the 14 survivors. According to PCG the identification of the victims will be withheld for the next 24 hours until the next of kin have been notified.